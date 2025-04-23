Justice Served: Life Sentences in Local Murder Case
A local court has sentenced Rajkishore to life imprisonment for the murder of Sonu in 2016. His wife, Vibha, received a three-year sentence for evidence tampering. The sentencing was passed by District and Sessions Judge Neeraj Kumar on April 22.
In a significant legal ruling, a local court has imposed a life sentence on a man for his role in a 2016 murder case. The District and Sessions Judge, Neeraj Kumar, delivered the verdict against Rajkishore on April 22, according to additional district government advocate Ajit Kumar Singh.
The court's decision also included a three-year sentence for Rajkishore's wife, Vibha, who was found guilty of tampering with evidence in an attempt to protect her husband. The couple was implicated in the strangling death of Sonu, driven by a longstanding feud in the Nichlaul area.
The case was initially filed under Section 302 for murder and Section 201 for the disappearance of crime evidence as per the Indian Penal Code. This ruling highlights the judiciary's stance on punishing both direct and indirect involvement in criminal activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
