PM Modi's Saudi Visit Boosts Strategic Ties, Signs Key MoUs and New Initiatives

In a major diplomatic engagement reinforcing India’s ties with the Gulf region, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid a State Visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the invitation of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. The visit marked a significant milestone in the ever-deepening India–Saudi Arabia strategic partnership.

Ceremonial Welcome and High-Level Dialogue

Upon his arrival at the Royal Palace in Jeddah, Prime Minister Modi was warmly received with full honors by HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The leaders held extensive official talks and co-chaired the second meeting of the India–Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council (SPC), which has become the cornerstone of bilateral engagement across a spectrum of strategic sectors.

The meeting came at a poignant time, as HRH Crown Prince expressed strong condemnation of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, offering heartfelt condolences for the innocent lives lost. Both leaders reiterated their unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and emphasized closer intelligence-sharing and counter-terrorism cooperation.

Review of Strategic Partnership and Bilateral Cooperation

The two leaders undertook a comprehensive review of progress made since the first SPC meeting in September 2023 in New Delhi. They noted with satisfaction the increasing frequency of high-level ministerial exchanges that have significantly strengthened mutual trust.

Key areas discussed included:

Energy Security and Cooperation : Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to energy partnership, with special focus on expanding crude oil and LPG trade, and collaboration in renewables and green hydrogen.

Defence and Security : The leaders agreed to deepen defence cooperation, including joint military exercises, intelligence cooperation, and defence production. A new Ministerial Committee on Defence Cooperation will now formalize this growing strategic pillar.

Economic Engagement and Investment : Progress in the High-Level Task Force on Investment was appreciated. Notably, both sides reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to investing USD 100 billion in India across sectors like petrochemicals, technology, digital infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and fintech.

The leaders welcomed agreements to collaborate on establishing two new oil refineries in India , a move expected to enhance India’s energy infrastructure and strengthen Saudi Arabia’s downstream integration.

PM Modi proposed integrating national payment gateways and settlement in local currencies to promote smoother trade transactions and reduce dependency on third-party currencies.

Focus on Connectivity and Global Trade Corridors

Both leaders reviewed and reiterated their commitment to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), which is poised to transform regional logistics, trade, and digital connectivity. The corridor forms part of a larger shared vision of economic integration and infrastructure development across Asia and Europe.

Expansion of Strategic Partnership Council Structure

Acknowledging the growing breadth of bilateral engagement, the two leaders expanded the SPC to include two additional ministerial committees:

Defence Cooperation Tourism and Cultural Cooperation

These committees will work in tandem with existing ones focusing on political, social, cultural, and economic issues. The expansion underscores the increasing importance of people-to-people ties and mutual cultural appreciation.

New Agreements and MoUs Signed

To mark the occasion of the Prime Minister’s visit, four important Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements were signed:

Cooperation in Space Exploration and Technology Health Sector Collaboration Anti-Doping in Sports Postal and Communications Cooperation

These agreements further diversify and institutionalize sectoral cooperation, paving the way for joint initiatives, knowledge exchange, and capacity building.

Acknowledgment of Indian Community and Pilgrims

Prime Minister Modi thanked the Saudi leadership for its continued support towards the Indian diaspora in the Kingdom—one of the largest overseas Indian communities. He also expressed gratitude for the seamless facilitation provided to Indian Haj pilgrims, a cornerstone of the cultural and humanitarian relationship between the two nations.

Invitation for Future Engagement

Before concluding the visit, Prime Minister Modi extended a formal invitation to HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit India for the third meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council, indicating sustained diplomatic engagement and mutual commitment to the partnership.