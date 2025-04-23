PM Modi Meets Muslim World League Chief, Reaffirms Commitment to Peace

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met with the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, during his visit to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, today. This high-level meeting reinforced the growing cooperation between India and the Muslim world, particularly in areas of peace-building, interfaith dialogue, and counter-terrorism efforts.

The meeting began with a solemn message from Secretary General Al-Issa, who strongly condemned the recent ghastly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Expressing deep sorrow, he offered his heartfelt condolences for the innocent lives lost in the tragic incident. The Secretary General reiterated the Muslim World League’s unwavering stance against terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Dr. Al-Issa for his empathetic words and firm support, noting that terrorism is a global menace that requires a united front from all nations and faiths. He emphasized the need for global cooperation in rooting out the ideologies that fuel violence and extremism.

Reaffirming Shared Values and Philosophies

Recalling their earlier interaction in July 2023 in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi commended the leadership of Dr. Al-Issa in promoting values of tolerance, moderation, and peaceful coexistence across the Islamic world. He noted the pivotal role played by the Muslim World League in shaping global discourse on harmony, cultural understanding, and interfaith solidarity.

In this context, the Prime Minister invoked India’s ancient civilizational ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — "The World is One Family" — which underpins India's inclusive approach to global cooperation. Highlighting India’s vibrant mosaic of cultures, languages, ethnicities, and religions, he underlined that the country’s unity in diversity is not only a cherished value but also a source of immense strength and resilience.

Strengthening Bilateral and Cultural Ties with Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Modi stressed India’s deep-rooted ties with Saudi Arabia, describing the bilateral relationship as one that has matured into a comprehensive and enduring strategic partnership. He pointed to the dynamic cooperation spanning trade, energy, defense, technology, and investments, while also noting the invaluable socio-cultural bonds shared by the two nations.

The Prime Minister underscored the growing importance of people-to-people ties, driven by the large Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia and shared historical links. He observed that cultural understanding and religious dialogue have become increasingly central to the bilateral engagement, making platforms such as the Muslim World League critical stakeholders in fostering mutual respect and regional stability.

Common Commitment to Peace and Progress

Both leaders affirmed the importance of continued collaboration in countering radical ideologies and promoting education, dialogue, and peaceful coexistence. Dr. Al-Issa praised India’s inclusive model and its contributions to global peace efforts, while expressing admiration for its commitment to religious pluralism and secular governance.

The meeting concluded with a mutual resolve to deepen cooperation in all spheres, particularly in initiatives that promote interfaith understanding, educational exchange, and youth empowerment — elements seen as essential for creating a more harmonious and resilient global society.

This interaction marks another milestone in India's outreach to the Islamic world and reinforces its commitment to building bridges across civilizations, rooted in shared values of peace, tolerance, and respect for human dignity.