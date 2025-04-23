Ram Mohan Naidu Leads Swift Relief Efforts After Kashmir Terror Attack

In response to the devastating terror attack in Kashmir that has left the nation in mourning, the Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu, has launched a comprehensive set of emergency measures to ensure the safety, evacuation, and support of tourists and civilians impacted by the tragic event.

Immediate Action and 24/7 Monitoring

Demonstrating decisive leadership and deep concern for public welfare, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu immediately contacted Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the gravity of the situation and formulate an emergency response strategy. He is reportedly monitoring the situation round the clock and is in constant coordination with relevant authorities, including local administrative bodies, security forces, and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has activated its crisis management protocols, ensuring that aviation resources are readily mobilized for rapid response. The minister is personally overseeing all developments from the control center.

Special Flights for Safe Evacuation

As part of the immediate relief measures, the Ministry has arranged four special evacuation flights from Srinagar—two bound for New Delhi and two for Mumbai. These flights are dedicated to transporting stranded or distressed tourists, pilgrims, and other affected civilians. Additional aircraft have been placed on standby to cater to any unexpected surge in evacuation needs.

To facilitate a smooth boarding process, special counters and assistance desks have been set up at the Srinagar airport with multilingual support teams and volunteers guiding passengers. Priority is being given to vulnerable individuals, including the elderly, women, and children.

Crackdown on Surge Pricing

One of the key concerns during emergencies is the exploitation of demand through inflated ticket pricing. To address this, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu convened an urgent meeting with all airline operators and issued a stern advisory prohibiting surge pricing during this sensitive period. Airlines have been instructed to strictly maintain fare levels in accordance with regular tariffs.

The Minister emphasized that no citizen should face financial hardship while attempting to return home or escape a crisis situation. Violations of this directive will be dealt with stringently, with penalties and regulatory scrutiny, the Ministry confirmed.

Full Support for Victims and Families

In a compassionate move, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu has directed all airlines to extend full logistical and operational support in the transportation of deceased individuals back to their home states. Airlines will be working in tandem with state governments, disaster response teams, and local authorities to facilitate dignified repatriation of bodies.

This assistance includes special cargo arrangements, waivers on freight charges, and deployment of liaison officers to coordinate with families of victims and local governments.

Aviation Ministry on High Alert

The Ministry of Civil Aviation remains on high alert. Dedicated emergency helplines have been established for passenger queries and travel assistance. Coordination cells are operational in major metros including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore to address concerns of families and friends of those stranded in the Kashmir region.

Airlines have also been instructed to operate with maximum flexibility—rescheduling or canceling tickets without penalties for affected passengers.

National Solidarity and Minister’s Message

In a statement to the press, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu expressed deep sorrow for the lives lost and reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of its citizens. “In times like these, the nation must come together. Every agency, every arm of the government is working to provide comfort and safety to those affected. We are with the victims and their families every step of the way,” he said.

As the country grapples with the aftermath of this heinous attack, the proactive approach taken by the Ministry of Civil Aviation stands as a beacon of responsive governance and empathetic leadership.