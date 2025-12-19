Left Menu

Fake Overseas Job Racket Busted: Arrests and Relief for Victims

Eight individuals were arrested for running a job scam falsely promising employment in Russia, South Korea, and Turkey. The operation targeted 190 victims from several Indian states, extracting Rs 2.5 lakh each. Following the victims' approach to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the perpetrators were apprehended, and documents were returned.

Updated: 19-12-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:04 IST
Fake Overseas Job Racket Busted: Arrests and Relief for Victims
In a significant breakthrough, eight individuals have been apprehended for orchestrating a fraud scheme that deceived job-seeking youths with false employment offers in Russia, South Korea, and Turkey, the police revealed on Friday.

The scheme victimized 190 individuals from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan. These criminals exploited online platforms and telecommunication services to lure victims, extracting a hefty sum of Rs 2.5 lakh from each, along with confiscating their passports.

The victims, initially left in turmoil, sought intervention from Union Minister Piyush Goyal. His prompt action facilitated the arrest of the culprits and the return of vital documents, alleviating the distress of those who even liquidated assets to secure these sham overseas jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

