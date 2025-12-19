Fake Overseas Job Racket Busted: Arrests and Relief for Victims

In a significant breakthrough, eight individuals have been apprehended for orchestrating a fraud scheme that deceived job-seeking youths with false employment offers in Russia, South Korea, and Turkey, the police revealed on Friday.

The scheme victimized 190 individuals from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan. These criminals exploited online platforms and telecommunication services to lure victims, extracting a hefty sum of Rs 2.5 lakh from each, along with confiscating their passports.

The victims, initially left in turmoil, sought intervention from Union Minister Piyush Goyal. His prompt action facilitated the arrest of the culprits and the return of vital documents, alleviating the distress of those who even liquidated assets to secure these sham overseas jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)