Terror Strikes Pahalgam: Leaders Visit Hospitalized Victims

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a significant visit to Anantnag's Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. His visit came in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists at Baisaran meadows.

Home Minister Shah, who earlier surveyed the tragic site at Baisaran, was joined by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the hospital visit. The trio sought to assess the grievous situation and check on the injured.

The ruling National Conference took to its official X handle to confirm the presence of these high-profile leaders at the facility. The attack, termed as one of the gravest on civilians in Kashmir's turbulent past, has sparked nationwide concern and condemnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)