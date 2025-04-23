Left Menu

Terror Strikes Pahalgam: Leaders Visit Hospitalized Victims

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited a hospital in Anantnag to check on victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 tourists were killed. He was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, as part of their tour to assess the situation and offer condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:28 IST
Terror Strikes Pahalgam: Leaders Visit Hospitalized Victims
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a significant visit to Anantnag's Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. His visit came in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists at Baisaran meadows.

Home Minister Shah, who earlier surveyed the tragic site at Baisaran, was joined by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the hospital visit. The trio sought to assess the grievous situation and check on the injured.

The ruling National Conference took to its official X handle to confirm the presence of these high-profile leaders at the facility. The attack, termed as one of the gravest on civilians in Kashmir's turbulent past, has sparked nationwide concern and condemnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025