Left Menu

Nation Mourns: Tribute to Navy Officer Vinay Narwal

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid tribute to Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a navy officer killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack claimed 26 lives, including Narwal's, who was on vacation with his wife. Gupta laid a wreath at IGI airport to honor Narwal's sacrifice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:52 IST
Nation Mourns: Tribute to Navy Officer Vinay Narwal
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber ceremony at IGI airport, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid tribute to Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a victim of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Narwal, a 26-year-old navy officer from Haryana, was killed while on holiday with his wife. As his body arrived in Delhi, Gupta was seen laying a wreath and offering comfort to Narwal's grieving spouse.

The attack, which occurred at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, claimed the lives of 26 individuals, mostly tourists. The Chief Minister's homage underscores the nation's collective mourning for the fallen hero.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025