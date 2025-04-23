Nation Mourns: Tribute to Navy Officer Vinay Narwal

In a somber ceremony at IGI airport, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid tribute to Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a victim of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Narwal, a 26-year-old navy officer from Haryana, was killed while on holiday with his wife. As his body arrived in Delhi, Gupta was seen laying a wreath and offering comfort to Narwal's grieving spouse.

The attack, which occurred at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, claimed the lives of 26 individuals, mostly tourists. The Chief Minister's homage underscores the nation's collective mourning for the fallen hero.

(With inputs from agencies.)