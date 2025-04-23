Securing the Peaks: Reinforcing Safety Amidst the Scenic Serenity of Pahalgam

In Pahalgam, the aftermath of a deadly terror attack has prompted urgent security measures. Authorities are strategizing to plug the security "vacuum" by permanently deploying army and paramilitary forces in the picturesque mountains of Kashmir Valley.

Security officials revealed that a strategic realignment of forces is crucial ahead of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, starting on July 3. Currently, the nearest security presence is stationed 10-11 km away, posing a challenge for quick response times. Plans are underway to station troops closer to the vulnerable Bisaran Valley and secure surrounding forest areas.

High-level security meetings, chaired by the Union home minister, are in progress to finalize a restructured security setup. The Amarnath Yatra brings significant civilian movement, demanding enhanced security measures to ensure the safety of pilgrims and locals. The attack that claimed 26 lives, including those of tourists, has underscored the need for robust safety protocols at this major tourist hub.

