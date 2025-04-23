Heroic Naval Officer's Tragic End: Lt Vinay Narwal's Story

Lt Vinay Narwal, an esteemed Indian Navy officer, tragically lost his life in a terrorist assault in Pahalgam, Kashmir. His colleagues honored him as a cheerful and committed officer.

Originally from Haryana, the 26-year-old had served at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi. He recently married, with the ceremony taking place in April.

The Indian Navy, led by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, expressed deep sorrow over the loss, extending condolences to Narwal's family and pledging solidarity with other victims. The attack also claimed the lives of tourists, including Kochi native Ramachandran.

(With inputs from agencies.)