Heroic Naval Officer's Tragic End: Lt Vinay Narwal's Story

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal of the Indian Navy was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam while on vacation. The 26-year-old officer was noted for his cheerfulness and dedication. The Navy along with family and friends mourns his loss, expressing solidarity with all victims of the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Vinay Narwal, an esteemed Indian Navy officer, tragically lost his life in a terrorist assault in Pahalgam, Kashmir. His colleagues honored him as a cheerful and committed officer.

Originally from Haryana, the 26-year-old had served at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi. He recently married, with the ceremony taking place in April.

The Indian Navy, led by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, expressed deep sorrow over the loss, extending condolences to Narwal's family and pledging solidarity with other victims. The attack also claimed the lives of tourists, including Kochi native Ramachandran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

