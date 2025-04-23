Supreme Court Dilemma: Ministerial Post vs. Freedom

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday posed a critical choice to DMK leader V Senthil Balaji, urging him to choose between maintaining his ministerial post and his freedom. The court cautioned Balaji about potential bail cancellation if he remains in office amid allegations of witness influence in a money-laundering case linked to a 'cash-for-job' scam.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih expressed serious apprehensions regarding Balaji's potential to interfere with witness testimonies, particularly after he was reinstated as a cabinet minister shortly after receiving bail. The court highlighted his past conduct of coercing individuals to retract complaints against him, emphasizing that bail does not extend the power to influence judicial proceedings.

This judicial warning underscores ongoing concerns about political figures misusing liberal bail provisions, especially under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case, involving the recruitment corruption during Balaji's term as a transport minister, has sparked significant debate about the intersection of political office and judicial integrity.

