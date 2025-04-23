Telangana Sets Up Precautionary Helpline Amid Pahalgam Attack Concerns

The Telangana government has proactively set up a dedicated helpline at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, aiming to assist residents potentially affected by the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Currently, there are no reports of injuries or casualties among Telangana residents. Yet, as a precaution, the helpline has been activated to offer immediate assistance and keep citizens informed. The local government has emphasized vigilance in an official statement, reassuring the public of their commitment to safety.

Officials stationed in New Delhi are maintaining regular communication with both the Jammu and Kashmir administration and central government authorities to monitor developments closely. Citizens can contact the helpline through the provided numbers—Vandhana at 9871999044 and Hyder Ali Naqvi at 9971387500—for any information or assistance they require.

