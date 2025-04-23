Kant Nagar Son Arrested in Shocking Shooting Incident

In a chilling turn of events, Shakeel, reportedly the son of Kant Nagar Panchayat president, has been apprehended for allegedly shooting his wife, prompting a wave of shock and concern within the local community.

According to police sources, the incident was fueled by suspicions of infidelity, leaving the victim, identified as Nigar, in a critical condition at a nearby medical facility. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi was on the scene to assess the situation firsthand.

Shakeel, who had initially evaded capture, has since been taken into custody, bringing a degree of closure and relief to a deeply troubled area.

(With inputs from agencies.)