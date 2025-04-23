Left Menu

Kant Nagar Son Arrested in Shocking Shooting Incident

Shakeel, the son of Kant Nagar Panchayat president, has been arrested for allegedly shooting his wife, Nigar, over infidelity suspicions. The incident occurred at their home, leaving Nigar in critical condition. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi has confirmed the arrest following a brief manhunt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling turn of events, Shakeel, reportedly the son of Kant Nagar Panchayat president, has been apprehended for allegedly shooting his wife, prompting a wave of shock and concern within the local community.

According to police sources, the incident was fueled by suspicions of infidelity, leaving the victim, identified as Nigar, in a critical condition at a nearby medical facility. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi was on the scene to assess the situation firsthand.

Shakeel, who had initially evaded capture, has since been taken into custody, bringing a degree of closure and relief to a deeply troubled area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

