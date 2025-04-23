Clashes Erupt: Security Forces Engage Terrorists in Kulgam

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district witnessed a tense encounter between terrorists and security forces, as reported by officials.

Security teams initiated a cordon and search operation in Tangmarg, Kulgam, after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists. The situation escalated into a firefight when the ultras opened fire on security personnel.

Although there have been no casualties in this exchange, the situation remains tense. This comes just after two terrorists were neutralized in Baramulla district, and a terror attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives, heightening security measures across the region.

