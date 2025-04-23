Left Menu

Reunited in Meghalaya: Children Return Home After Boarding School Tragedy

Twenty-two children from Meghalaya, studying in an illegal boarding school in Karnataka, returned home after a food poisoning incident. Following a court directive, they were handed over to their parents in a ceremony attended by Meghalaya’s Social Welfare Minister. The children returned with the Child Welfare Officer of Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt reunion, twenty-two children from Meghalaya who were studying in an illegal private boarding school in Karnataka were reunited with their parents on Wednesday. This comes after a tragic food poisoning incident at the school led to the death of two students.

The incident occurred on March 16, prompting authorities to relocate the surviving children to a government children's home. Parents, determined to have their children back, took the matter to court, which ruled in their favor, mandating the children's return to Meghalaya.

Escorted by the Karnataka Child Welfare Officer, the children arrived safely in their home state where they were received by their Meghalaya counterparts. The handover ceremony was overseen by Meghalaya Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngodh, marking a moment of relief and closure for the families involved.

