Jordan Shuts Down Muslim Brotherhood Amid Alleged Sabotage Plot

In a decisive move, Jordan has outlawed the Muslim Brotherhood, the nation's most vocal opposition group, amid a crackdown on plots allegedly linked to the faction. Authorities have seized assets and shut down offices, marking a significant blow to the group's longstanding influence in the country.

Interior Minister Mazen Fraya announced the action on Wednesday, citing the arrest of 16 Brotherhood members. Those detained were accused of planning rocket and drone attacks with funding and training from Lebanon. Officials revealed the discovery of a rocket and drone manufacturing setup, intensifying concerns about potential threats.

Despite widespread grassroots support, the Brotherhood's operations are now fully banned in Jordan. While the group denies involvement in the alleged attack plots, their political arm, the Islamic Action Front, remains a significant parliamentary presence. Observers note this move aligns with a broader regional suppression of political Islam.

