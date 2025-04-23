Left Menu

Jordan Shuts Down Muslim Brotherhood Amid Alleged Sabotage Plot

Jordan has banned the Muslim Brotherhood, seizing its assets following the arrest of 16 members alleged to have plotted attacks within the kingdom. The group boasts significant grassroots support but faces increasing restrictions in Jordan, reflecting a regional trend against political Islam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:40 IST
Jordan Shuts Down Muslim Brotherhood Amid Alleged Sabotage Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, Jordan has outlawed the Muslim Brotherhood, the nation's most vocal opposition group, amid a crackdown on plots allegedly linked to the faction. Authorities have seized assets and shut down offices, marking a significant blow to the group's longstanding influence in the country.

Interior Minister Mazen Fraya announced the action on Wednesday, citing the arrest of 16 Brotherhood members. Those detained were accused of planning rocket and drone attacks with funding and training from Lebanon. Officials revealed the discovery of a rocket and drone manufacturing setup, intensifying concerns about potential threats.

Despite widespread grassroots support, the Brotherhood's operations are now fully banned in Jordan. While the group denies involvement in the alleged attack plots, their political arm, the Islamic Action Front, remains a significant parliamentary presence. Observers note this move aligns with a broader regional suppression of political Islam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025