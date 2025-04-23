CBI Cracks Down: Odisha Recruitment Scam Exposed

In a significant move, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) executed searches across 12 locations in Odisha as part of their investigation into recruitment irregularities for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions.

Acting on a complaint from the Odisha Circle's chief postmaster general, the CBI had initiated a case on May 9, 2023, revealing that fraudulent matriculation certificates were used in the recruitment process.

The raids have resulted in the seizure of critical documents, and a charge sheet has been filed against 58 accused, comprising 55 candidates and three intermediaries, with further investigations ongoing to trace the operation's masterminds.

(With inputs from agencies.)