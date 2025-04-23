Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down: Odisha Recruitment Scam Exposed

The Central Bureau of Investigation conducted searches in Odisha over irregularities in the Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment. Fake certificates were allegedly used for recruitment, leading to charges against 58 individuals. Further investigations aim to uncover the masterminds behind the forgery and full extent of the scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:41 IST
CBI Cracks Down: Odisha Recruitment Scam Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) executed searches across 12 locations in Odisha as part of their investigation into recruitment irregularities for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions.

Acting on a complaint from the Odisha Circle's chief postmaster general, the CBI had initiated a case on May 9, 2023, revealing that fraudulent matriculation certificates were used in the recruitment process.

The raids have resulted in the seizure of critical documents, and a charge sheet has been filed against 58 accused, comprising 55 candidates and three intermediaries, with further investigations ongoing to trace the operation's masterminds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025