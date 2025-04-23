Left Menu

Supreme Court Clears Ex-SHO: A Landmark Verdict on 1984 Riots Case

The Supreme Court granted relief to retired police officer Durga Prasad, accused of negligence during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Overturning a Delhi High Court decision, the apex court affirmed Prasad's commendable service despite limited resources, granting him revision of pension and related benefits.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered a significant judgment in favor of retired police officer Durga Prasad, who faced charges of negligence during the tumultuous 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The apex court overruled a previous order from the Delhi High Court that had directed enforcement of a fresh punishment order against him.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra recognized the efforts undertaken by Prasad, then station house officer of Kingsway Camp Police Station, citing witness statements that praised his handling of the situation with scarce resources. The high-level decision ensured Prasad would receive all consequential benefits, including a revision of his pension.

The defense highlighted that, while a disciplinary committee had questioned Prasad's actions, no evidence suggested inaction from the force. The bench emphasized that precautions like tear gas were unavailable, and firing in the air was deemed necessary to control the mob without causing harm. The court's ruling is a pivotal acknowledgment of on-ground challenges faced by law enforcement in crisis situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

