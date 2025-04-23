Left Menu

Trump Administration Mulls Tariff Reductions on Chinese Goods

The Trump administration is considering a reduction of tariffs on Chinese imports, pending negotiations with Beijing. The rates, possibly decreasing to 50-65%, aim to ease tensions. Market reactions were positive, evidenced by a surge in U.S. stocks. Discussions remain ongoing with multiple options under consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:16 IST
Trump Administration Mulls Tariff Reductions on Chinese Goods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration may reduce tariffs on Chinese imports, contingent on successful negotiations with Beijing, according to information from sources on Wednesday. The move, aligning with recent constructive comments by President Trump, seeks to ease economic tensions between the U.S. and China.

Reportedly, tariffs could drop to 50-65%, a significant decrease from the current 145% imposed since Trump's return to office. While no definitive decision has been made, the administration is exploring various strategies to balance national security concerns and economic interests.

Financial markets responded favorably, with the S&P 500 index experiencing a notable boost after the news. This development follows positive market sentiment due to Trump's optimistic outlook on trade discussions and his decision to not dismiss the Federal Reserve head.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025