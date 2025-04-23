Trump Administration Mulls Tariff Reductions on Chinese Goods

The Trump administration may reduce tariffs on Chinese imports, contingent on successful negotiations with Beijing, according to information from sources on Wednesday. The move, aligning with recent constructive comments by President Trump, seeks to ease economic tensions between the U.S. and China.

Reportedly, tariffs could drop to 50-65%, a significant decrease from the current 145% imposed since Trump's return to office. While no definitive decision has been made, the administration is exploring various strategies to balance national security concerns and economic interests.

Financial markets responded favorably, with the S&P 500 index experiencing a notable boost after the news. This development follows positive market sentiment due to Trump's optimistic outlook on trade discussions and his decision to not dismiss the Federal Reserve head.

(With inputs from agencies.)