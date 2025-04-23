Left Menu

Pahalgam Attack: The Hunt for Terrorists

The Pahalgam terror attack, claiming 26 lives, involved five to seven terrorists aided by local militants trained in Pakistan. Aadil Thokar, identified by eyewitnesses, played a significant role. Security forces are intensifying efforts to apprehend the culprits, releasing sketches of three suspects and announcing a Rs 20 lakh bounty.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 casualties, investigators have identified five to seven assailants involved, supported by two locally trained militants from Pakistan, according to officials.

Authorities have identified a key player, Aadil Thokar, based on eyewitness accounts, who allegedly crossed into Pakistan in 2018 for armed training with Lashkar-e-Taiba before re-entering India.

As the search intensifies, security agencies have released sketches of three suspects and announced a reward for information, as they seek justice for the victims of this heinous act.

