Pahalgam Attack: The Hunt for Terrorists

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 casualties, investigators have identified five to seven assailants involved, supported by two locally trained militants from Pakistan, according to officials.

Authorities have identified a key player, Aadil Thokar, based on eyewitness accounts, who allegedly crossed into Pakistan in 2018 for armed training with Lashkar-e-Taiba before re-entering India.

As the search intensifies, security agencies have released sketches of three suspects and announced a reward for information, as they seek justice for the victims of this heinous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)