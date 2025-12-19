Leopard Intrusion Sparks Panic in Maharashtra: Residents Injured in Surprise Encounter
A leopard strayed into a residential area in Bhayandar, Maharashtra, causing panic and injuring four people. The animal was eventually tranquilized and captured after several hours. Authorities are investigating the incident and planning preventive measures to avoid future occurrences.
A leopard roamed into a densely-populated area of Bhayandar in Maharashtra on Friday, leaving four people injured and the community in a state of panic.
The big cat was spotted in a residential complex, where it attacked passersby and residents before being subdued by forest department officials several hours later.
Authorities have emphasized the need for preventive measures, citing the concerns over wildlife straying into human settlements, especially after this incident, which saw a swift response from local and state agencies to avert further harm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
