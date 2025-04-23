Left Menu

PM Modi Leads Urgent CCS Session Post Pahalgam Terror Attack

Following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that resulted in 26 deaths, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting to assess the situation. Senior government officials, including Ministers, deliberated on response strategies, with key figures attending despite international commitments.

Updated: 23-04-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:07 IST
PM Modi Leads Urgent CCS Session Post Pahalgam Terror Attack
In the wake of a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened an urgent Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting. The session aimed to assess the situation and formulate a strategic government response.

The high-level meeting, chaired by the prime minister and attended by prominent figures such as Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, lasted over two-and-a-half hours. Critical discussions focused on the aftermath of the attack and necessary measures to counter any further threats.

Despite an ongoing international commitment in the United States, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could not attend as she was returning early after the incident. The meeting emphasized the urgency of the situation as key government officials convened at the prime minister's residence to coordinate a comprehensive response to the attack.

