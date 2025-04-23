Left Menu

High Court Upholds Judge's Transfer Amid Controversy

The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench dismissed a plea against the transfer of Justice Yashwant Verma from Delhi to Allahabad. Amid controversy involving his official residence, the court reinforced judicial independence, emphasizing parliamentary privilege in judicial tenure discussions. The PIL sought to halt oath administration to Justice Verma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:28 IST
High Court Upholds Judge's Transfer Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has dismissed a plea challenging the transfer of Justice Yashwant Verma from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court. The court asserted that transfers and judicial operations are elements of tenure protected by the Indian Constitution.

The decision was delivered by Justices AR Masoodi and Ajai Kumar Srivastava in response to a Public Interest Litigation filed by Vikas Chaturvedi. Justice Verma has been embroiled in controversy following the discovery of cash in his official residence.

The court emphasized that judicial independence is safeguarded by tenure protections within India's constitution. It rejected the PIL's contention, underscoring that such matters fall under the jurisdiction of parliamentary privilege and are not within the court's purview.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025