High Court Upholds Judge's Transfer Amid Controversy

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has dismissed a plea challenging the transfer of Justice Yashwant Verma from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court. The court asserted that transfers and judicial operations are elements of tenure protected by the Indian Constitution.

The decision was delivered by Justices AR Masoodi and Ajai Kumar Srivastava in response to a Public Interest Litigation filed by Vikas Chaturvedi. Justice Verma has been embroiled in controversy following the discovery of cash in his official residence.

The court emphasized that judicial independence is safeguarded by tenure protections within India's constitution. It rejected the PIL's contention, underscoring that such matters fall under the jurisdiction of parliamentary privilege and are not within the court's purview.

