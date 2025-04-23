Gaza Tensions Escalate Amid Airstrikes and Humanitarian Crisis

An Israeli air strike on a school in Gaza killed 10 people, as tensions continue to escalate in the region. The attack, which Israel claims targeted militants operating from within the school, is part of a larger conflict that has seen over 1,600 Palestinians killed since March.

The international community, including foreign ministers from Germany, France, and Britain, has urged Israel to adhere to international law and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. Despite Israeli assertions that there is no shortage, reports indicate a critical deficit in medical supplies and essentials due to the blockade.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported further airstrikes damaging hospitals and vital infrastructure. As Gaza's healthcare system teeters on the brink of collapse, calls for a ceasefire and an end to hostilities grow louder. Meanwhile, Hamas insists hostages can only be released if the war ends, complicating diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)