India Downgrades Diplomatic Ties with Pakistan Over Pahalgam Attack

In response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, India has taken decisive measures against Pakistan, downgrading diplomatic relations significantly.

The Indian government, after a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced the suspension of the long-standing Indus Water Treaty and the immediate closure of the Attari land-transit post as retaliatory steps.

Additionally, both nations will cut down their respective high commission staff to 30 and cease military advisory roles, escalating tensions and further straining bilateral ties amidst global condemnation of cross-border terrorism.

