Left Menu

India Downgrades Diplomatic Ties with Pakistan Over Pahalgam Attack

India has downgraded diplomatic relations with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians. Measures include suspending the Indus Water Treaty and closing the Attari land-transit post. Both nations will reduce high commission staff and cease military advisory roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:53 IST
India Downgrades Diplomatic Ties with Pakistan Over Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, India has taken decisive measures against Pakistan, downgrading diplomatic relations significantly.

The Indian government, after a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced the suspension of the long-standing Indus Water Treaty and the immediate closure of the Attari land-transit post as retaliatory steps.

Additionally, both nations will cut down their respective high commission staff to 30 and cease military advisory roles, escalating tensions and further straining bilateral ties amidst global condemnation of cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025