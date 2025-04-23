India Downgrades Diplomatic Ties with Pakistan Over Pahalgam Attack
India has downgraded diplomatic relations with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians. Measures include suspending the Indus Water Treaty and closing the Attari land-transit post. Both nations will reduce high commission staff and cease military advisory roles.
- Country:
- India
In response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, India has taken decisive measures against Pakistan, downgrading diplomatic relations significantly.
The Indian government, after a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced the suspension of the long-standing Indus Water Treaty and the immediate closure of the Attari land-transit post as retaliatory steps.
Additionally, both nations will cut down their respective high commission staff to 30 and cease military advisory roles, escalating tensions and further straining bilateral ties amidst global condemnation of cross-border terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Tough Stance: Indus Water Treaty Suspended Amid Tensions with Pakistan
Tensions Rise as India Suspends Indus Water Treaty
Cabinet Committee on Security decides to close Integrated Check Post at Attari with immediate effect: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
India to withdraw its military attaches from Pakistan: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
India Halts Indus Water Treaty Amid Diplomatic Fallout