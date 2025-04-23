Tragic Outcome: Kidnapping Leads to Heartbreaking Death

A woman in Faridabad tragically died after ingesting poison when her friend kidnapped her infant son, according to police reports Wednesday.

Authorities quickly intervened, rescuing the young child and apprehending the suspect, Subhash, who had frequently visited the woman's home in Green Field Colony.

Subhash allegedly took the woman's son after she insisted their meetings must cease. In despair, she resorted to poison and later died in a hospital. Police arrested Subhash at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, and legal proceedings are ongoing.

