Tragic Outcome: Kidnapping Leads to Heartbreaking Death

A woman in Faridabad died after consuming poison following the kidnapping of her infant son by a friend. The police rescued the baby and arrested the kidnapper, identified as Subhash. The incident unfolded after Subhash, a regular visitor, was told by the woman to end their meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman in Faridabad tragically died after ingesting poison when her friend kidnapped her infant son, according to police reports Wednesday.

Authorities quickly intervened, rescuing the young child and apprehending the suspect, Subhash, who had frequently visited the woman's home in Green Field Colony.

Subhash allegedly took the woman's son after she insisted their meetings must cease. In despair, she resorted to poison and later died in a hospital. Police arrested Subhash at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, and legal proceedings are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

