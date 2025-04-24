Abbott Signs Bill for Regulatory Overhaul in Texas

In a move to streamline government operations, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed legislation establishing the Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office to reduce state regulations. The bill, inspired by cost-cutting efforts akin to those of billionaire Elon Musk, focuses on curbing regulatory growth in the state.

More than 20 states have embarked on similar initiatives, creating offices or committees to audit and modernize state agency operations. Critics, including union leaders, argue that such measures increase bureaucracy rather than eliminate it, questioning the true meaning of 'efficiency.'

The initiative comes amid national protests against widespread job cuts attributed to regulation reduction strategies. Abbott's bill, the first he signed this year, reflects a broader trend among Republican-led states aiming to minimize government's regulatory footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)