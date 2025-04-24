Left Menu

Odisha Government Supports Family of Terror Attack Victim

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi pledges Rs 20 lakh, a job for the wife, and education support for the son of late Prashant Satpathy, victim of a terror attack in J&K. Majhi condemns the attack and affirms the state’s solidarity with the bereaved family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 24-04-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 09:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has pledged Rs 20 lakh in financial assistance to the family of the deceased, Prashant Satpathy.

The Chief Minister announced the relief measures after offering floral tributes at Satpathy's home in Ishani village, Balasore district. Alongside financial aid, Majhi confirmed that a government job would be provided for Satpathy's widow, Priya Darshani Achariya, and assured support for their son Tanuj's education.

Condemning the terrorist act, Majhi expressed the state's resolve to stand by the grieving family. He also noted health concerns for Priya Darshani, who fainted during his visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

