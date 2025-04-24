Odisha Government Supports Family of Terror Attack Victim

In the wake of a tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has pledged Rs 20 lakh in financial assistance to the family of the deceased, Prashant Satpathy.

The Chief Minister announced the relief measures after offering floral tributes at Satpathy's home in Ishani village, Balasore district. Alongside financial aid, Majhi confirmed that a government job would be provided for Satpathy's widow, Priya Darshani Achariya, and assured support for their son Tanuj's education.

Condemning the terrorist act, Majhi expressed the state's resolve to stand by the grieving family. He also noted health concerns for Priya Darshani, who fainted during his visit.

