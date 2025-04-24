US Issues 'Do Not Travel' Alert Amid Kashmir Turmoil
The US has released a 'Do Not Travel' advisory for Jammu and Kashmir due to recent terror attacks and potential unrest. This follows a deadly attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. The US warns against travel near the India-Pakistan border, citing conflict risks.
The United States has issued a stark 'Do Not Travel' warning for the region of Jammu and Kashmir, citing significant risks of terrorist attacks and violent civil disturbances. This advisory comes in the wake of a horrific attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people lost their lives in the deadliest incident since the 2019 Pulwama attack.
The advisory, released by the US Department of State, emphasizes the dangers posed by sporadic violence in key areas such as the Kashmir Valley and along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan. Such disturbances are frequently observed in popular tourist destinations including Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam.
Compounding the tensions, the advisory also urges US citizens to steer clear of traveling within 10 kilometers of the India-Pakistan border due to the risk of armed conflict. In a related diplomatic move, India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and downgraded its diplomatic relations with Pakistan, citing connections to the Pahalgam terrorist act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
