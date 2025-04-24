Sudan's Conflict Spirals into World's Largest Humanitarian Crisis

Sudan, engulfed in conflict for nearly two years, is now at the center of the world's largest humanitarian crisis, according to a senior United Nations official. The ongoing war and resultant famine have left nearly 25 million people, half of Sudan's population, grappling with extreme hunger, particularly in the famine-stricken areas of western Darfur.

The conflict erupted on April 15, 2023, due to tensions between Sudan's military and paramilitary leaders, spreading rapidly across regions including the vast Darfur area. Shaun Hughes, the World Food Programme's emergency coordinator, outlined the dire situation, reporting over 8 million internally displaced individuals and 4 million fleeing to neighboring countries also in desperate need of aid.

Highlighting the alarming spread of famine from Zamzam camp in North Darfur to other regions, Hughes emphasized the risk of more territories facing famine. He stressed the urgent need for resources and access for aid agencies to prevent further loss of life as the conflict persists. Despite partial control regained in Khartoum, the situation in Darfur remains critical, with the rival Rapid Support Forces controlling most of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)