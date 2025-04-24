Left Menu

Sudan's Conflict Spirals into World's Largest Humanitarian Crisis

Sudan faces the world's largest humanitarian crisis due to ongoing conflict and resultant famine, affecting nearly 25 million people. A senior UN official highlights the drastic situation, urging more humanitarian aid as millions face displacement and extreme hunger. Despite aid efforts, funding shortages threaten further assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:31 IST
Sudan's Conflict Spirals into World's Largest Humanitarian Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sudan, engulfed in conflict for nearly two years, is now at the center of the world's largest humanitarian crisis, according to a senior United Nations official. The ongoing war and resultant famine have left nearly 25 million people, half of Sudan's population, grappling with extreme hunger, particularly in the famine-stricken areas of western Darfur.

The conflict erupted on April 15, 2023, due to tensions between Sudan's military and paramilitary leaders, spreading rapidly across regions including the vast Darfur area. Shaun Hughes, the World Food Programme's emergency coordinator, outlined the dire situation, reporting over 8 million internally displaced individuals and 4 million fleeing to neighboring countries also in desperate need of aid.

Highlighting the alarming spread of famine from Zamzam camp in North Darfur to other regions, Hughes emphasized the risk of more territories facing famine. He stressed the urgent need for resources and access for aid agencies to prevent further loss of life as the conflict persists. Despite partial control regained in Khartoum, the situation in Darfur remains critical, with the rival Rapid Support Forces controlling most of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025