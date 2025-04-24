Russian forces have expanded their control over Ukraine's eastern territories, successfully capturing the village of Bohdanivka in Donetsk region. This development was confirmed by Russia's Defence Ministry, per reports from the TASS state news agency on Thursday.

While this strategic advancement marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict, Reuters has noted that it could not independently verify the claims made regarding the battlefield situation. Such challenges highlight the fog of war and the difficulty in obtaining reliable information from conflict zones.

The capture of Bohdanivka is part of a broader military campaign by Russian troops aiming to consolidate their hold on eastern Ukraine amidst an ongoing and tumultuous conflict that has drawn international attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)