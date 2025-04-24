Left Menu

Russian Troops Seize Control in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have captured the village of Bohdanivka located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, as reported by TASS. The announcement from the Russian Defence Ministry highlights ongoing military advances. However, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the situation on the ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:41 IST
Russian Troops Seize Control in Eastern Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian forces have expanded their control over Ukraine's eastern territories, successfully capturing the village of Bohdanivka in Donetsk region. This development was confirmed by Russia's Defence Ministry, per reports from the TASS state news agency on Thursday.

While this strategic advancement marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict, Reuters has noted that it could not independently verify the claims made regarding the battlefield situation. Such challenges highlight the fog of war and the difficulty in obtaining reliable information from conflict zones.

The capture of Bohdanivka is part of a broader military campaign by Russian troops aiming to consolidate their hold on eastern Ukraine amidst an ongoing and tumultuous conflict that has drawn international attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025