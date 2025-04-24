Tensions Rise as Indus Water Treaty Suspended Amid Diplomatic Downgrade

In response to India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and downgrading of diplomatic ties following the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan is conducting a high-stakes meeting in Islamabad. The meeting is led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and includes top military and civil officials, Radio Pakistan reports.

India's actions came after the tragic terror incident in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 casualties, prompting them to call off the 1960 water treaty and decrease diplomatic interactions, even expelling Pakistani military attaches, citing cross-border terrorism connections.

Amidst increasing diplomatic tensions, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar criticized India's 'immature' response in a televised commentary. Observers fear these developments could aggravate bilateral relations to unprecedented lows, reigniting disputes over water and diplomatic communications.

(With inputs from agencies.)