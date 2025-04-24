West Bengal Courts Honor Pahalgam Attack Victims with Silence

In a poignant tribute, courts throughout West Bengal, including the Calcutta High Court, paused for two minutes of silence on Thursday to commemorate the lives lost in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The somber observance took place at 12 noon, signifying a unified stand against terrorism.

Judges, attorneys, court personnel, and others present stood as a mark of respect to the departed souls who tragically fell victim to the bullets on Tuesday. This gesture highlights the legal community's solidarity and compassion for the tragedy's victims.

Similar silent observances occurred at the Jalpaiguri and Port Blair circuit benches of the Calcutta High Court, as well as across all district and sub-divisional courts in West Bengal. The solemn moment was also marked at the Judicial Academy and the judges' guesthouse, underlining a state-wide message of mourning and remembrance.

