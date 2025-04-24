SA and Lesotho Sign MoU to Boost Water Resource Development on Mohokare River

In a significant step toward strengthening bilateral ties and sustainable resource management, South Africa and the Kingdom of Lesotho have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance cooperative efforts in water resource development along the Mohokare/Caledon River. The historic agreement was signed on Wednesday in Maseru, the capital of Lesotho, during the 2nd Session of the Bi-National Commission (BNC).

The MoU was inked by South Africa’s Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, and Lesotho’s Minister of Natural Resources, Mohlomi Moleko. The session was co-chaired by Lesotho Prime Minister Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, further signifying the high-level commitment to bilateral cooperation and regional integration.

A New Era for Shared Water Infrastructure

At the heart of the agreement is a shared commitment to the joint development of vital water infrastructure—specifically, the construction of two weirs on the Mohokare/Caledon River. These weirs will be strategically located along the river, which flows from the Maloti Mountains in northern Lesotho, forming the northwestern border with South Africa, and continuing as the Caledon River into the Free State province before joining the Orange River.

These cross-border infrastructure developments aim to secure sustainable year-round irrigation for Lesotho through its Market Driven Irrigated Horticulture (MDIH) Project, enabling more efficient agricultural production on identified irrigable land. According to officials, Lesotho’s simulated irrigation schemes demand approximately 6.35 million cubic meters of water annually, which may rise to 9.79 million cubic meters in dry years, to serve around 1,580 hectares of farmland.

Strategic and Environmental Benefits for Both Nations

The MoU also offers significant benefits for South Africa. The proposed weirs will play a critical role in reducing sedimentation—a pressing environmental concern in the Caledon River basin. Additionally, the weirs will be equipped to monitor water quantities and track flood levels, contributing to early warning systems and river management strategies. This collaborative approach aims to ensure that both countries reap sustainable, long-term environmental and economic benefits.

In a statement, the Department of Water and Sanitation emphasized that the cooperation allows Lesotho access to South African territory along the river for construction purposes—an important aspect of cross-border resource governance.

Advancing Regional Unity Through the Bi-National Commission

The 2nd Session of the Bi-National Commission provided a platform for both nations to assess progress since the inaugural session held two years prior. The commission reiterated its commitment to strengthening political dialogue, economic integration, and infrastructure development, with a focus on enhancing regional value chains.

Among the discussed priorities was the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP)—a landmark bilateral initiative regarded as a cornerstone of Southern Africa’s sustainable water supply strategy. Phase II of the LHWP, currently underway, was highlighted as a key project that must be executed on schedule and within budget to unlock its full economic and social potential.

Looking Ahead: A Shared Vision for Water Security and Development

The newly signed MoU reflects a broader vision shared by both governments—to harness transboundary water resources for food security, economic development, and environmental resilience. With climate variability threatening traditional water cycles in the region, collaborative infrastructure projects like these are increasingly viewed as essential instruments of adaptation and sustainability.

By formalizing this new framework, South Africa and Lesotho have reaffirmed their commitment not only to bilateral cooperation but also to regional stability and prosperity.