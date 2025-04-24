Security Lapses Exposed: Pahalgam Terror Attack Sparks Concern

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Congress general secretary, condemned the severe security shortcomings following the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The incident occurred amid the bustling tourist season and has raised serious questions about intelligence failures among the public.

Mir highlighted Pahalgam's reputation for being secure, especially given its relevance to the Amarnath Yatra, which typically enjoys a three-tier security system. The lack of visible security on the attack day, along with the absence of the expected police presence, has provoked widespread concern.

Moreover, the attack's unusual nature has sparked debate, especially with terrorists using Pashto, a non-native dialect. As diplomatic measures with Pakistan come into play, doubts persist over their effectiveness in ensuring sustained peace.

