Left Menu

Security Lapses Exposed: Pahalgam Terror Attack Sparks Concern

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Congress general secretary, pointed out serious security failures in the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack, happening during peak tourism season, killed 26 people. Concerns about the lacking security measures were raised, despite Pahalgam's reputation as a secure tourist destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:38 IST
Security Lapses Exposed: Pahalgam Terror Attack Sparks Concern
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Congress general secretary, condemned the severe security shortcomings following the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The incident occurred amid the bustling tourist season and has raised serious questions about intelligence failures among the public.

Mir highlighted Pahalgam's reputation for being secure, especially given its relevance to the Amarnath Yatra, which typically enjoys a three-tier security system. The lack of visible security on the attack day, along with the absence of the expected police presence, has provoked widespread concern.

Moreover, the attack's unusual nature has sparked debate, especially with terrorists using Pashto, a non-native dialect. As diplomatic measures with Pakistan come into play, doubts persist over their effectiveness in ensuring sustained peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025