Left Menu

Schmidt Halts Funds Amid Secessionist Tensions

International peace envoy Christian Schmidt has suspended all budget allocations to the party of Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who is sought for undermining Bosnia's constitutional order. The state police attempted to arrest Dodik, but were thwarted by his armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:54 IST
Schmidt Halts Funds Amid Secessionist Tensions
Christian Schmidt

In a significant development, Bosnia's international peace envoy, Christian Schmidt, announced the suspension of budgetary allocations to the party led by Milorad Dodik, a secessionist Bosnian Serb leader.

This move comes in response to Dodik's alleged attacks on the constitutional framework, escalating tensions in the region.

Efforts by Bosnia's state police, SIPA, to arrest Dodik were obstructed by his armed supporters, highlighting the volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025