Schmidt Halts Funds Amid Secessionist Tensions
International peace envoy Christian Schmidt has suspended all budget allocations to the party of Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who is sought for undermining Bosnia's constitutional order. The state police attempted to arrest Dodik, but were thwarted by his armed forces.
In a significant development, Bosnia's international peace envoy, Christian Schmidt, announced the suspension of budgetary allocations to the party led by Milorad Dodik, a secessionist Bosnian Serb leader.
This move comes in response to Dodik's alleged attacks on the constitutional framework, escalating tensions in the region.
Efforts by Bosnia's state police, SIPA, to arrest Dodik were obstructed by his armed supporters, highlighting the volatile situation.
