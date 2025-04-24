Schmidt Halts Funds Amid Secessionist Tensions

In a significant development, Bosnia's international peace envoy, Christian Schmidt, announced the suspension of budgetary allocations to the party led by Milorad Dodik, a secessionist Bosnian Serb leader.

This move comes in response to Dodik's alleged attacks on the constitutional framework, escalating tensions in the region.

Efforts by Bosnia's state police, SIPA, to arrest Dodik were obstructed by his armed supporters, highlighting the volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)