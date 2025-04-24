Left Menu

Turbulence in Somalia: Al Shabaab and The Battle for Wargaadhi

Al Shabaab fighters clashed with Somali troops over control of a strategic army base in Wargaadhi, central Somalia. The base, vital for controlling a key road, saw fierce fighting with significant casualties on both sides. Government forces claimed victory, though reinforcements faced hurdles due to al Shabaab-held territories.

  Somalia

Al Shabaab forces engaged Somali troops and allied units in a fierce battle for a strategic army base in Wargaadhi, central Somalia, on Thursday. This confrontation comes as the al Qaeda-linked militants attempt to consolidate their influence in the region.

The disputed base, crucial for controlling the primary thoroughfare between Mogadishu and Galmudug State, fell into contention when al Shabaab claimed its capture. However, government officials refute these claims, asserting that their forces killed over 40 insurgents in efforts to secure the area.

Despite official statements, army officer Hussein Ali reported the town fell to al Shabaab after intense clashes. The government struggled to counterattack due to al Shabaab-controlled routes but managed partial recovery of the town with air support. The situation underscores mounting security complexities, further strained by volatile international peacekeeping funding.

