A devastating attack on Kyiv by Russian forces reportedly involved a North Korean KN-23 ballistic missile, according to a Ukrainian military source. The offensive resulted in the deaths of at least eight people when the missile struck a residential building in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district.

Russia has remained tight-lipped about this specific strike, with the Kremlin releasing a statement focusing on its attacks on 'military and military-adjacent targets.' This follows reports of North Korean weaponry being supplied to Russia, contradicting U.N. embargo agreements. These developments come as Russia faces increasing international isolation following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

North Korea's involvement has sparked widespread concern, especially among European nations and South Korea, amid fears of future military aggression. Observers note that Pyongyang has delivered significant amounts of artillery, rocket systems, troops, and ballistic missiles to Russia, including 148 KN-23 and KN-24 models by early 2025.

