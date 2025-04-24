Left Menu

Heightened Security Across Gujarat After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, security measures have been intensified along the Gujarat coast and at key religious sites. This includes increased police presence, patrolling, and the implementation of technology like drones. The focus remains on preventing any potential threats stemming from the region's proximity to Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:27 IST
Heightened Security Across Gujarat After Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been stepped up along the Gujarat coastline following a terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, causing significant loss of life, officials reported on Thursday. Due to the state's geographical proximity to Pakistan, coastal vigilance has been deemed necessary.

The increased security involves major religious sites like Somnath Temple and Dwarkadhish Temple, visited by devotees daily. Inspector General Ashok Kumar Yadav emphasized a heightened alert mode for police forces, particularly in districts with coastlines such as Jamnagar, Morbi, and Devbhumi Dwarka.

Police have been directed to utilize drones for surveillance and have implemented vehicle checks at transit points. Additional police forces and the Special Operations Group are actively patrolling the areas to prevent further incidents, while armed personnel and technology are deployed to key sites to ensure the safety of the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025