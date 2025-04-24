Heightened Security Across Gujarat After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Security has been stepped up along the Gujarat coastline following a terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, causing significant loss of life, officials reported on Thursday. Due to the state's geographical proximity to Pakistan, coastal vigilance has been deemed necessary.

The increased security involves major religious sites like Somnath Temple and Dwarkadhish Temple, visited by devotees daily. Inspector General Ashok Kumar Yadav emphasized a heightened alert mode for police forces, particularly in districts with coastlines such as Jamnagar, Morbi, and Devbhumi Dwarka.

Police have been directed to utilize drones for surveillance and have implemented vehicle checks at transit points. Additional police forces and the Special Operations Group are actively patrolling the areas to prevent further incidents, while armed personnel and technology are deployed to key sites to ensure the safety of the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)