Heightened Security Across Gujarat After Pahalgam Terror Attack
In response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, security measures have been intensified along the Gujarat coast and at key religious sites. This includes increased police presence, patrolling, and the implementation of technology like drones. The focus remains on preventing any potential threats stemming from the region's proximity to Pakistan.
Security has been stepped up along the Gujarat coastline following a terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, causing significant loss of life, officials reported on Thursday. Due to the state's geographical proximity to Pakistan, coastal vigilance has been deemed necessary.
The increased security involves major religious sites like Somnath Temple and Dwarkadhish Temple, visited by devotees daily. Inspector General Ashok Kumar Yadav emphasized a heightened alert mode for police forces, particularly in districts with coastlines such as Jamnagar, Morbi, and Devbhumi Dwarka.
Police have been directed to utilize drones for surveillance and have implemented vehicle checks at transit points. Additional police forces and the Special Operations Group are actively patrolling the areas to prevent further incidents, while armed personnel and technology are deployed to key sites to ensure the safety of the public.
