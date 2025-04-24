Decades-Long Legal Battle Over Iconic Cinema Hall Concludes

The Supreme Court has decisively ended a 63-year legal battle over the Mansarovar Palace cinema in Prayagraj, ordering the current occupant to vacate by the end of 2025. This verdict caps a prolonged litigation process, revising a 2013 Allahabad High Court decision in favor of the tenant.

Justice M M Sundresh and K V Viswanathan led the bench that found the landlord's bona fide need for the property to support family members, primarily Atul Kumar, holds more significance than prior judgments suggested. The decision underscores the importance of interpreting genuine requirements liberally in such rental disputes.

Originating from a 1952 lease, the legal conflict saw multiple legal rounds, with the Supreme Court ultimately affirming the landlord's rights. The decision requires the tenant's heirs to clear any rent arrears and officially hand over the property peacefully, emphasizing the family's dependence on it for financial support.

(With inputs from agencies.)