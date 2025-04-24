Capital Bandh: Traders Unite to Condemn Pahalgam Attack

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has organized a bandh throughout the national capital on Friday, responding to the recent tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. Participants from over 100 markets have pledged to close businesses in solidarity.

On Thursday, trade organizations and CTI members, donning black armbands, initiated a candle march at Connaught Place to voice their unified protest against the attack. The incident has sparked significant unrest in the business community, leading them to condemn the violence forcefully.

Key markets, such as Chandni Chowk, Rajouri Garden, and Sarojini Nagar, have confirmed their participation. CTI chairperson Brijesh Goyal urged traders to observe the shutdown peacefully, with numerous merchant groups aligning in protest against the violence and supporting the call for solidarity.

