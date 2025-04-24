Pakistan's Airspace Ban: A New Twist in Indo-Pak Relations

In a dramatic escalation of Indo-Pak tensions, Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian airlines following India's suspension of a crucial water-sharing treaty. The diplomatic standoff was sparked by a deadly militant attack in Indian Kashmir that killed 26 civilians, marking the worst attack on Indian soil since the 2008 Mumbai shootings.

Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors have nosedived as Pakistan vigorously protests India's claims of cross-border involvement in the attack. Islamabad has suspended trade, special visas, and other bilateral accords, accusing New Delhi of fomenting terrorism within its borders.

The suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty poses significant risks for Pakistan, particularly concerning its hydroelectric and irrigation capacities, as it plunges bilateral relations to a historic low. The diplomatic discord also casts doubt on future cooperation between the two countries.

