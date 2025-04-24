Left Menu

Pakistan's Airspace Ban: A New Twist in Indo-Pak Relations

Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian airlines in response to India suspending a water-sharing treaty. This move follows a militant attack in Kashmir, escalating tensions between the countries. The treaty suspension could deny Pakistan vital water resources. Both nations have a fraught history over Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of Indo-Pak tensions, Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian airlines following India's suspension of a crucial water-sharing treaty. The diplomatic standoff was sparked by a deadly militant attack in Indian Kashmir that killed 26 civilians, marking the worst attack on Indian soil since the 2008 Mumbai shootings.

Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors have nosedived as Pakistan vigorously protests India's claims of cross-border involvement in the attack. Islamabad has suspended trade, special visas, and other bilateral accords, accusing New Delhi of fomenting terrorism within its borders.

The suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty poses significant risks for Pakistan, particularly concerning its hydroelectric and irrigation capacities, as it plunges bilateral relations to a historic low. The diplomatic discord also casts doubt on future cooperation between the two countries.

