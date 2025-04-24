Azerbaijan's Crackdown on Independent Media Under the Spotlight
Azerbaijan has launched a trial against nine employees of the independent Toplum TV station, citing charges of smuggling and money laundering. The trial, regarded as politically motivated, coincides with similar cases against other media figures in the country. President Ilham Aliyev's administration faces criticism for media suppression.
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
A trial against nine employees of Toplum TV, an independent media station in Azerbaijan, commenced on Thursday, marking another instance in the country's series of actions against independent media outlets.
The accused, including three journalists, face allegations of smuggling and money laundering, charges they claim are unfounded and politically motivated. 'The case opened against us is fabricated and is political in nature,' defendant Akif Gurbanov stated in court, as reported by a Reuters journalist.
Azerbaijan, led by President Ilham Aliyev, ranks poorly for press freedom according to Reporters Without Borders, standing at 164th out of 180 countries. Other media-related prosecutions, such as those involving Meydan TV, also highlight ongoing concerns about press freedoms in the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unraveling the Web: Money Laundering Scandal Strikes Madhya Pradesh Transport Department
Court Clash: ED vs. Karti Chidambaram in Money Laundering Charges
Kerala MLA Arrested in Rs 20 Crore Money Laundering Scam
Delhi High Court Steps In: Karti Chidambaram Seeks Deferral in Money Laundering Charges
Press Freedom Under Siege: Journalists Barred from Entering Georgia