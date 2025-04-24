Left Menu

Azerbaijan's Crackdown on Independent Media Under the Spotlight

Azerbaijan has launched a trial against nine employees of the independent Toplum TV station, citing charges of smuggling and money laundering. The trial, regarded as politically motivated, coincides with similar cases against other media figures in the country. President Ilham Aliyev's administration faces criticism for media suppression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:24 IST
Azerbaijan's Crackdown on Independent Media Under the Spotlight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

A trial against nine employees of Toplum TV, an independent media station in Azerbaijan, commenced on Thursday, marking another instance in the country's series of actions against independent media outlets.

The accused, including three journalists, face allegations of smuggling and money laundering, charges they claim are unfounded and politically motivated. 'The case opened against us is fabricated and is political in nature,' defendant Akif Gurbanov stated in court, as reported by a Reuters journalist.

Azerbaijan, led by President Ilham Aliyev, ranks poorly for press freedom according to Reporters Without Borders, standing at 164th out of 180 countries. Other media-related prosecutions, such as those involving Meydan TV, also highlight ongoing concerns about press freedoms in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025