Azerbaijan's Crackdown on Independent Media Under the Spotlight

A trial against nine employees of Toplum TV, an independent media station in Azerbaijan, commenced on Thursday, marking another instance in the country's series of actions against independent media outlets.

The accused, including three journalists, face allegations of smuggling and money laundering, charges they claim are unfounded and politically motivated. 'The case opened against us is fabricated and is political in nature,' defendant Akif Gurbanov stated in court, as reported by a Reuters journalist.

Azerbaijan, led by President Ilham Aliyev, ranks poorly for press freedom according to Reporters Without Borders, standing at 164th out of 180 countries. Other media-related prosecutions, such as those involving Meydan TV, also highlight ongoing concerns about press freedoms in the nation.

