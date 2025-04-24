Left Menu

Naxal Surrender: A New Chapter in Chhattisgarh's Peace Efforts

Six Naxalites, including a couple, surrendered to authorities in Chhattisgarh, citing dissatisfaction with Maoist ideology and internal conflicts. They laid down arms in Narayanpur and Kabirdham districts, influenced by state development initiatives. Authorities plan to rehabilitate them, marking continued success in the district's efforts to end violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narayanpur/Kawardha | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:32 IST
Naxal Surrender: A New Chapter in Chhattisgarh's Peace Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards peace, six Naxalites, including a couple, surrendered to security forces in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, as reported by officials. The group, carrying a collective bounty of Rs 17 lakh, turned themselves in at Narayanpur and Kawardha, citing frustrations with the Maoist group's deteriorating ideology and internal disputes.

The quartet that surrendered in Narayanpur, comprising Sameer Kashyap, Baisakhu Nureti alias Amit, Phulmati alias Phulo, and Kamal Singh alias Kamalesh Usendi, were notably disillusioned by the 'hollow' promises and 'inhuman' tactics of the Maoist outfit, according to a police spokesperson. Their actions reflect growing discord within the Maoist ranks, as well as the influence of state-development programs aimed at enhancing remote village infrastructure.

The surrender initiative aligns with Chhattisgarh's ongoing efforts to quell Naxalite activity, having successfully encouraged 101 Naxalites to renounce violence this year. The former insurgents will receive monetary assistance and rehabilitation under government schemes, as part of the broader mission to foster stability and progress in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025