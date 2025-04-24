Naxal Surrender: A New Chapter in Chhattisgarh's Peace Efforts

In a significant move towards peace, six Naxalites, including a couple, surrendered to security forces in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, as reported by officials. The group, carrying a collective bounty of Rs 17 lakh, turned themselves in at Narayanpur and Kawardha, citing frustrations with the Maoist group's deteriorating ideology and internal disputes.

The quartet that surrendered in Narayanpur, comprising Sameer Kashyap, Baisakhu Nureti alias Amit, Phulmati alias Phulo, and Kamal Singh alias Kamalesh Usendi, were notably disillusioned by the 'hollow' promises and 'inhuman' tactics of the Maoist outfit, according to a police spokesperson. Their actions reflect growing discord within the Maoist ranks, as well as the influence of state-development programs aimed at enhancing remote village infrastructure.

The surrender initiative aligns with Chhattisgarh's ongoing efforts to quell Naxalite activity, having successfully encouraged 101 Naxalites to renounce violence this year. The former insurgents will receive monetary assistance and rehabilitation under government schemes, as part of the broader mission to foster stability and progress in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)