Delhi Markets Shutdown: Solidarity in the Wake of Pahalgam Attack

Trade associations in Delhi have announced a complete shutdown of markets on Friday to protest the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) reported on Thursday.

The attack in Pahalgam, resulting in the loss of innocent lives, has deeply affected the trading community. In honor of the victims and in support of the government's efforts, leading trade associations in Delhi have called for the market closure on April 25, the CAIT stated. The organization urges traders across Delhi to participate in the bandh and keep their businesses closed voluntarily.

CAIT has also approached the Delhi Police and administrative bodies to ensure law and order are maintained during the bandh, fostering a peaceful environment in all markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)