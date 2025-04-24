Delhi Markets Shutdown: Solidarity in the Wake of Pahalgam Attack
In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Delhi's trade associations have called for a market shutdown as a tribute to victims. CAIT supports the bandh, urging traders to close shops and for authorities to maintain peace.
- Country:
- India
Trade associations in Delhi have announced a complete shutdown of markets on Friday to protest the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) reported on Thursday.
The attack in Pahalgam, resulting in the loss of innocent lives, has deeply affected the trading community. In honor of the victims and in support of the government's efforts, leading trade associations in Delhi have called for the market closure on April 25, the CAIT stated. The organization urges traders across Delhi to participate in the bandh and keep their businesses closed voluntarily.
CAIT has also approached the Delhi Police and administrative bodies to ensure law and order are maintained during the bandh, fostering a peaceful environment in all markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- markets
- shutdown
- Pahalgam
- terror attack
- CAIT
- traders
- bandh
- protest
- authorities
ALSO READ
High-Profile Extradition: The Arrival of Mumbai Terror Attack Accused
Mumbai Terror Attacker's Extradition: The Path to Justice
Advocate Narender Mann Appointed as Special Public Prosecutor for Mumbai Terror Attack Case
Options Traders Capitalize on Trump's Tariff U-turn, Sparking Calls for Investigation
Justice Served: Extradition of 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks Accused