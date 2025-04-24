Left Menu

Delhi Markets Shutdown: Solidarity in the Wake of Pahalgam Attack

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Delhi's trade associations have called for a market shutdown as a tribute to victims. CAIT supports the bandh, urging traders to close shops and for authorities to maintain peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:43 IST
Delhi Markets Shutdown: Solidarity in the Wake of Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Trade associations in Delhi have announced a complete shutdown of markets on Friday to protest the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) reported on Thursday.

The attack in Pahalgam, resulting in the loss of innocent lives, has deeply affected the trading community. In honor of the victims and in support of the government's efforts, leading trade associations in Delhi have called for the market closure on April 25, the CAIT stated. The organization urges traders across Delhi to participate in the bandh and keep their businesses closed voluntarily.

CAIT has also approached the Delhi Police and administrative bodies to ensure law and order are maintained during the bandh, fostering a peaceful environment in all markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025