Political Vendetta or Due Process? The Arrest of Mahesh Joshi
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Congress leader Mahesh Joshi over alleged money laundering in connection with irregularities in Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. Joshi's arrest raised accusations of political vendetta, particularly from former chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The ED's investigation has led to multiple arrests in the case.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday detained Congress figure and former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi on charges of money laundering linked to alleged discrepancies in the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, officials disclosed.
Joshi, aged 70, was apprehended under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the federal investigative body after extensive questioning lasting seven to eight hours at their Jaipur office, according to sources.
Anticipation builds as Joshi is set to appear before a dedicated PMLA court in Jaipur on Friday, where the ED intends to secure a remand for continued interrogation. The money laundering probe centers on a prior FIR by Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigating claims of mismanagement within the scheme, designed to ensure adequate household tap water supply.
(With inputs from agencies.)
