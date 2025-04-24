Major Heroin Seizure Sparks Anti-Drug Operations in Mizoram
In Mizoram, authorities seized heroin worth over Rs 1 crore in two separate operations. Volunteers and officials conducted raids near the Manipur border and Champhai district, arresting three individuals. The incidents underscore ongoing challenges in combating drug trafficking in the region.
Mizoram authorities have seized heroin valued at over Rs 1 crore in a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, arresting three individuals in two operations.
Members of the Central Anti Drugs Squad, part of the Central Young Mizo Association, conducted a raid in Saitual town, near the Manipur border, apprehending two men from Farkawn village with 4.8 kg of heroin.
In a separate operation, officials in Champhai District, near the Myanmar border, seized 106 grams of heroin and arrested a local resident. The cases highlight the region's ongoing struggle against drug trafficking networks.
