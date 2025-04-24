Major Heroin Seizure Sparks Anti-Drug Operations in Mizoram

Mizoram authorities have seized heroin valued at over Rs 1 crore in a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, arresting three individuals in two operations.

Members of the Central Anti Drugs Squad, part of the Central Young Mizo Association, conducted a raid in Saitual town, near the Manipur border, apprehending two men from Farkawn village with 4.8 kg of heroin.

In a separate operation, officials in Champhai District, near the Myanmar border, seized 106 grams of heroin and arrested a local resident. The cases highlight the region's ongoing struggle against drug trafficking networks.

