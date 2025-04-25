Threat on the Bench: Judge Faces Intimidation
In Delhi's Dwarka area, a judge reportedly received death threats from two unidentified men. The incident occurred on April 1, when the men confronted the judge during his walk. Police have initiated an investigation, examining CCTV footage, after filing an FIR on April 16.
- Country:
- India
In a troubling incident, a Delhi court judge allegedly faced death threats from two unidentified individuals, police officials revealed on Thursday.
According to reports, on April 1, the judge was approached by two men while on a walk in Dwarka's Kakrola area. The men allegedly halted their vehicle in front of the judge and honked repeatedly to capture his attention before one of the duo issued a death threat and fled the scene, a senior police officer confirmed.
Upon the judge's failure to note the vehicle's registration number, police registered an FIR in the case on April 16. Authorities are diligently investigating, analyzing CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the suspects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Steven Banks Steps Down: Shift to Advocacy Amid Legal Firm Controversy
Gwalior Fire Contained: Blaze in Chawri Bazar Extinguished
China Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariff Threats
Pope Francis' Quiet Holy Week: A New Reflection Amid Infirmity
Two firefighters injured as blaze engulfs four-storey building in Gwalior: Official.