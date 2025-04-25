Left Menu

Threat on the Bench: Judge Faces Intimidation

In Delhi's Dwarka area, a judge reportedly received death threats from two unidentified men. The incident occurred on April 1, when the men confronted the judge during his walk. Police have initiated an investigation, examining CCTV footage, after filing an FIR on April 16.

Updated: 25-04-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 00:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a troubling incident, a Delhi court judge allegedly faced death threats from two unidentified individuals, police officials revealed on Thursday.

According to reports, on April 1, the judge was approached by two men while on a walk in Dwarka's Kakrola area. The men allegedly halted their vehicle in front of the judge and honked repeatedly to capture his attention before one of the duo issued a death threat and fled the scene, a senior police officer confirmed.

Upon the judge's failure to note the vehicle's registration number, police registered an FIR in the case on April 16. Authorities are diligently investigating, analyzing CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

