Pentagon Security Scandal: Unsecured Internet Use Raises Eyebrows
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth allegedly used an unsecured internet connection to access the Signal messaging app, bypassing Pentagon protocols. This practice raised concerns over potential risks of hacking and the security of sensitive defense information. The issue is now under investigation, further shaking the Pentagon's stability.
- Country:
- United States
Concerns are mounting at the Pentagon as Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth faces scrutiny over his alleged use of an unsecured internet connection in his office to access the Signal messaging app. This revelation raises questions about the potential risk of hacking and the security of sensitive defense information.
According to sources, the so-called 'dirty' internet line bypassed the Pentagon's regular security protocols, enabling Hegseth to surf the internet undercover, without revealing his connection to the Defense Department. This clandestine setup intended for accessing non-classified information, however, poses significant risks.
The Defense Department's acting inspector general has initiated an investigation into Hegseth's use of Signal to share sensitive military details. The situation has heightened tensions at the Pentagon amidst wider upheaval, drawing support for Hegseth from President Trump and other top officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
White House Stands Firm: Hegseth Controversy and Pentagon Leak Chaos
Secret Signal Chats: Defense Secretary Hegseth Under Fire
President Trump Backs Hegseth Amid Controversial Security Chat Revelations
Controversy Surrounds Defense Secretary Hegseth's Signal Chatters
Controversy Deepens: Hegseth's Signal Chats Spark Political Outcry