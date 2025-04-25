West Bengal Police Crackdown on Fake Profiles: A Call for Awareness

The West Bengal Police have issued a warning about fake social media profiles claiming ties to Murshidabad district, which are disseminating disinformation and inciting communal discord. The police identified these profiles as sources of anti-national rhetoric and provocations.

In an official statement on Facebook, the police emphasized that these fraudulent accounts falsely represent themselves as Murshidabad residents by citing various local landmarks while promoting divisive messages. The authorities assured that stringent legal measures are being taken, with several accounts already blocked.

This warning comes in the aftermath of violent protests over the anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act that took place between April 8-12 in Muslim-majority areas, leading to three fatalities, including a father and son, and over 300 arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)