West Bengal Police Crackdown on Fake Profiles: A Call for Awareness
The West Bengal Police warned the public about fake social media profiles from Murshidabad spreading anti-national comments and communal hatred. Legal action is underway against these profiles, with many being blocked. The warning follows violent protests against the anti-Waqf Act, resulting in three deaths and numerous arrests.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal Police have issued a warning about fake social media profiles claiming ties to Murshidabad district, which are disseminating disinformation and inciting communal discord. The police identified these profiles as sources of anti-national rhetoric and provocations.
In an official statement on Facebook, the police emphasized that these fraudulent accounts falsely represent themselves as Murshidabad residents by citing various local landmarks while promoting divisive messages. The authorities assured that stringent legal measures are being taken, with several accounts already blocked.
This warning comes in the aftermath of violent protests over the anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act that took place between April 8-12 in Muslim-majority areas, leading to three fatalities, including a father and son, and over 300 arrests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We are in age of Grey Zone, Hybrid warfare, cyber-attacks, disinformation campaign tools to achieve politico-military aims: Rajnath Singh.
Turmoil in Murshidabad: Arrests and Tensions Over Waqf Act Protests
Calcutta High Court Orders CAPF Deployment Amidst Murshidabad Unrest
Suvendu Adhikari Calls for NIA Investigation into Murshidabad Vandalism
High Court Orders CAPF Deployment Amid Murshidabad Unrest