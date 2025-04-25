ESIC Expands Social Security Net with Increased Enrollments

Left Menu

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) reported a significant increase in new member registrations for February 2025, adding 15.43 lakh new members. The initiative reflects a broader inclusion strategy, welcoming 23,526 new establishments and registering 74 transgender employees to ensure diverse social security coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a notable development, the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) registered 15.43 lakh new members in February 2025, as per the latest payroll data released on Friday. This expansion highlights the sustained efforts to broaden social security coverage across India.

The labour ministry announced that 23,526 new establishments have been integrated into the ESI Scheme during the same period. The move is aimed at ensuring social security benefits reach a wider demographic, including younger and more diverse population segments.

The latest data reveals that of the new members added, 47.7% are under the age of 25, and 3.35 lakh female members were included. Significantly, 74 transgender employees also joined the scheme, underscoring ESIC's commitment to social inclusion. As of February 2025, the ESIC boasts a total membership of 2.97 crore, reflecting an increase from 2.91 crore in the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

